Licensed premises which flout social distancing could be closed, warns council leader as St Albans red flagged for Covid cases

St Albans district has received a ‘red flag’ as cases of Covid continue to rise.

The district council has agreed actions with the county council to head off the crisis.

Measures include writing to licensed premises and market traders warning them of the need to maintain social distancing, leaflet distribution in areas where there are high concentrations of people, and more supervision of the Charter Market.

The latest data shows that St Albans and Harpenden had 32 cases per 100,000 people between September 4 and September 10, which is almost double the average area in England which had 18.

During that same time period, there were 48 new cases recorded in St Albans and Harpenden, with a total of 665 cases overall up to September 14.

St Albans and Harpenden has recorded 136 coronavirus-related deaths up until September 4.

Council leader Cllr Chris White said: “With your help we can beat this like other districts have done. So please socially distance, wear masks where appropriate, wash your hands, and self-isolate if you have Covid symptoms.

“I will be personally out and about over the next few days looking at potential problem areas. Officers of the district and county council are speaking to the minority of premises that are causing us concern, and we will not hesitate to close premises which don’t enforce social distancing.”