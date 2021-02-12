Tory councillor suffers Facebook backlash after 'sarcastic' post

Published: 2:17 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:21 PM February 12, 2021

A Conservative district councillor has been lambasted by Facebook users after posting comments about secrecy within the Lib Dem administration.

Richard Curthoys, who represents Marshalswick South and describes himself as a "LibDem Baiter" on his Twitter profile, questioned why councillors were made privy to documents kept secret from the public.

Alongside a picture of confidential blue papers, he asked members of the St Albans People group: "Why is this administration so obsessed with secrecy?"

He said: "Virtually every set of papers we get from this administration contain blue (schhh it's a secret) papers, items we cannot disclose to you the electorate for various reasons."

Cllr Richard Curthoys' Facebook post on the St Albans People group. - Credit: St Albans People

But if he was expecting page members to back up his comments then he was sadly mistaken.

Among the replies to his post was Nicola Diplock, who said: "As a councillor you have every right to question this, but there is a right way and a wrong way. Contacting the responsible person within the council is the right way. Putting a sarcastic comment, with photo, on Facebook is the wrong way."

Andy Martin posted: "Richard I think you need to take a long hard look at yourself and the example you are setting to the future generation."

Karen Llewellin added: "If you are a local councillor you seem to have an astonishing lack of personal integrity. I do not expect local councillors to be sniping in this way."

Gary Broadbent said: "There are two local Tory supporters in particular who do their family no favours with their comments, but they just don't seem to realise it. Their hatred of anything non-Tory overrides all common sense, and just about everything else."

Both Cllr Curthoys and Conservative leader Cllr Mary Maynard have been approached for comment.



