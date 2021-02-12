Tory councillor suffers Facebook backlash after 'sarcastic' post
- Credit: Archant
A Conservative district councillor has been lambasted by Facebook users after posting comments about secrecy within the Lib Dem administration.
Richard Curthoys, who represents Marshalswick South and describes himself as a "LibDem Baiter" on his Twitter profile, questioned why councillors were made privy to documents kept secret from the public.
Alongside a picture of confidential blue papers, he asked members of the St Albans People group: "Why is this administration so obsessed with secrecy?"
He said: "Virtually every set of papers we get from this administration contain blue (schhh it's a secret) papers, items we cannot disclose to you the electorate for various reasons."
But if he was expecting page members to back up his comments then he was sadly mistaken.
Among the replies to his post was Nicola Diplock, who said: "As a councillor you have every right to question this, but there is a right way and a wrong way. Contacting the responsible person within the council is the right way. Putting a sarcastic comment, with photo, on Facebook is the wrong way."
Andy Martin posted: "Richard I think you need to take a long hard look at yourself and the example you are setting to the future generation."
Karen Llewellin added: "If you are a local councillor you seem to have an astonishing lack of personal integrity. I do not expect local councillors to be sniping in this way."
Gary Broadbent said: "There are two local Tory supporters in particular who do their family no favours with their comments, but they just don't seem to realise it. Their hatred of anything non-Tory overrides all common sense, and just about everything else."
Both Cllr Curthoys and Conservative leader Cllr Mary Maynard have been approached for comment.