St Albans council to consider free short-stay parking in Market Place

Short-stay parking in Market Place could become free following a review from St Albans district council.

Currently motorists have to pay 70p to park for up to 30 minutes in one of the 20 parking spaces on Market Place, but on Wednesday, February 6 members of the council’s car parking working party are to consider whether the fee should be waived.

It is believed that the move could support local businesses, which include more than 40 shops in close proximity.

At the meeting, the working party could make a recommendation on future charging to Cllr Salih Gaygusuz, the portfolio holder for business and community, who will then determine whether to take it forward.

Although short-stay parking could become free, there is no suggestion that the current £1.30 charge for parking for up to one hour at Market Place is removed.

The parking charges were introduced at Market Place in May 2017. According to the report to the working party, the fee for parking for up to 30 minutes at Market Place generated £2,493.80 in 2017/2018.

So far in 2018/2019 the fee has generated £2,668.40.

Meanwhile the higher fee for parking for up to an hour at Market Place has raised £9,506.90 in 2017/18, and £11,332.10 so far in 2018/19.