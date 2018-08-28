Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cottonmill crossing to stay open after St Albans residents’ campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:13 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 19 December 2018

Pictures from the Cottonmill crossing consultation meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Pictures from the Cottonmill crossing consultation meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Archant

Cottonmill crossing will stay open thanks to a campaign from St Albans residents, Network Rail has announced.

The crossing, located between Griffiths Way and Cottonmill Lane, will instead be adjusted to try and reduce misuse.

Managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, Martin Frobisher, said: “Public safety at this crossing remains our primary concern.

“In light of strong public opinion, we are halting plans to close Cottonmill Lane crossing.

“We will continue to work with Hertfordshire County Council and St Albans district council on a safety campaign with the community to ensure the crossing as safe as possible.”

The safety measures Network Rail will be introducing at the crossing include:

• Straightening the crossing to remove the skewed approach;

• Installing new fencing to turn users in each direction before crossing;

• Renewing the crossing surface to reduce the risk of pushchairs and wheelchairs becoming stuck;

• Highlighting the danger zone with a bright yellow crossing surface;

• Drawing attention to the crossing ‘decision point’ with white fence posts and ground markings;

• Improving the gates so they self-close while remaining appropriately weighted;

• Retaining the 20mph speed restriction to the railway over the crossing.

Network Rail will also be running a safety campaign and monitoring the crossing.

Users of the crossing are being asked to remove their headphones and hoods in the future.

Cabinet member for highways and the environment for Hertfordshire County Council, Phil Bibby, said: “We welcome Network Rail’s announcement to halt plans to close the level crossing at Cottonmill Lane.

“After receiving a petition signed by more than 1,600 local people calling for the crossing to be kept open, I wrote to the Chief Executive of Network Rail and copied in Jesse Norman MP, Minister of State for the Department for Transport, calling on him to halt plans to close the crossing.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Network Rail and local people to ensure the crossing is as safe as it can be and remain open.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Accident on High Street in Sandridge

High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Chilly weather for St Albans Striders but some good performances too

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Cottonmill crossing to stay open after St Albans residents’ campaign

Pictures from the Cottonmill crossing consultation meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in district’s churches

Why not visit one of the district's churches this Christmas?

Wheathampstead church puts up tree to remember lost loved ones at Christmas

The 'Missing You at Christmas' tree at St Helen's Church in Wheathampstead. Picture: Rob Milner

Battling Tabard ​have perfect start to the second half to thank for victory over Vees

Aaron Priscott score Tabard's last try in the win over Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists