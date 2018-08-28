Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans residents successful in getting Herts county council to support keeping Cottonmill crossing open

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 November 2018

Sandy Walkington, Janet Charles and Andy Lunn at Hertfordshire County Hall on Tuesday.

Sandy Walkington, Janet Charles and Andy Lunn at Hertfordshire County Hall on Tuesday.

Archant

A campaign by Sopwell residents to keep a lifeline level crossing open has won the backing of County Hall.

Without the Cottonmill crossing, Sopwell would be cut in two by the Abbey railway line – forcing residents to make a lengthy detour.

Cllr Sandy Walkington said: “None of us believe consideration has been properly given to the risks of closing this crossing and the impact on some current users, who will not be able to use the proposed much longer alternative routes simply because they are elderly or infirm.

“That is why we are asking Network Rail to go back to the drawing board and think again.”

Now, Herts county council will write to Network Rail, calling on it to halt to any plans to close the crossing and install additional safety measures – such as warning lights.

Councillors took the decision at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday, where they were presented with a petition of 1,508 signatures from residents.

Backing a motion proposed by Liberal Democrat Cllr Walkington, they agreed closing the crossing would be “wholly disproportionate”.

Cllr Walkington said most of the instances of “alleged unsafe behaviours” at the crossing related to people wearing headphones.

He added that was why they were asking Network Rail to consider the installation of warning lights – which would help deaf people too.

It has been estimated the crossing is used by more than 1,000 pedestrians and cyclists every day as a vital link to schools, work and shops based on the other side of the track.

Presenting the petition at the meeting, resident Janet Charles told councillors that closure of the crossing would be “devastating”.

“It’s a lifeline to local residents and closing it would cut the community in two,” she said.

“Sopwell is one of the more deprived wards in St Albans and has the lowest level of car usage. This pedestrian and cycle route is crucial.”

The council’s executive member for highways, Phil Bibby, told the meeting he had “great sympathy” with local residents.

He said he is supportive of residents and council officers working together with Network Rail in a bid to find an acceptable solution.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans media students win county awards for road safety videos

19:00 Franki Berry
Winning team for Clearest Message. Picture: Christopher Frith (Oaklands College)

St Albans media students have won two county awards for creating short road safety films.

St Albans residents successful in getting Herts county council to support keeping Cottonmill crossing open

07:00 Deborah Price
Sandy Walkington, Janet Charles and Andy Lunn at Hertfordshire County Hall on Tuesday.

A campaign by Sopwell residents to keep a lifeline level crossing open has won the backing of County Hall.

Opinion Get display advertising to work for your business

01:00 Jamie Brown
Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Even if you don’t realise it, you have come across display advertising. You have seen it on web pages, in newspapers and in magazines. It’s everywhere, once you start to look, and there are plenty of companies out there who are already doing it well. So how do you get display advertising to work for your business?

St Albans Synagogue welcomes Syrian refugees for Mitzvah Day

Yesterday, 19:00 Anne Suslak
St Albans United Synagogue members observing Mitzvah Day by cleaning up the River Ver. Picture: St Albans United Synagogue

Synagogues in St Albans helped community charities to celebrate Mitzvah Day, a special day of social action within the Jewish community.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

St Albans district council offices.

Teenagers face court following St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

St Albans roofer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable residents

A St Albans roofer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans on Saturday

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide