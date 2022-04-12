We're there to help you with the cost of living crisis

This week the Herts Ad is launching Your Money Matters – a campaign offering practical advice and support as our readers grapple with a surge in the cost of living.

April is a key month because the energy price cap rise hits our pockets - costing households hundreds of pounds more per year - and National Insurance contributions have also increased for many people.

Despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing a raft of measures to help people in the Spring Budget it’s clear we all face unprecedented financial challenges for months to come.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of food and travel means everyone will feel the pinch.

Herts Ad editor Matt Adams said: “Despite the St Albans district being one of the most affluent areas in Hertfordshire, that does not mean there are not people struggling locally, facing a perfect storm of increased costs at every turn.

“Clearly this is a worrying time but we want to offer solutions, pointing you in the right direction if you need support and report on your successes and tips to overcome the crisis.”

In the coming weeks we will profile charities and organisations that offer both practical and emotional support, shining a light on those affected most by increased costs, and raising the profile of local businesses.

We’re looking for single people, couples and families who are willing to share their monthly bills with us and be interviewed on a regular basis. We would also like to hear from charities offering support and businesses overcoming the odds to survive and thrive.

Please contact hertsad@archant.co.uk if you would be willing to be featured as part of this series of articles and fill in the survey below on how you've been impacted.