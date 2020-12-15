Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans

Published: 10:59 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:23 AM December 16, 2020

A derelict city centre store is one of several sites being mooted as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Argos store in Spencer Street shut its doors earlier this year, but the building could now be transformed into a location for people to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

A spokesperson for Argos said: “We are also currently in conversations with local authorities regarding the site being used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.”

The roll-out of the drug is already underway at doctors’ surgeries and community hubs across the UK as part of the biggest-ever NHS vaccination programme, but more locations are set to open over the coming months.

Apart from the Argos building, Batchwood Hall has already been confirmed as one of the vaccination sites, with the former Poundland shop in St Peter’s Street also being considered.

Dr Bruce Covell GP, of Parkbury House Surgery in St Albans and one of the organisers of the Batchwood site, said: “General Practices across St Albans have come together to work collaboratively to offer a community-focussed Covid vaccination service. It has taken a huge team effort to turn around our premises, involving not only our practice and other NHS staff, but also St Albans district and Herts county councils, voluntary agencies, the fire service, local police, local schools and supermarkets.

“GP practices will be inviting patients in to receive their vaccine, following a strict eligibility list, starting with our oldest patients first. Together, our teams bring years of experience and knowledge delivering vaccination programmes. Please be patient and wait until you are contacted with further details on how to book in with us.”