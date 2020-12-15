Advanced search

Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:59 15 December 2020

Argos St Albans could become a COVID-19 vaccination centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Argos St Albans could become a COVID-19 vaccination centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

A derelict city centre store is one of several sites being mooted as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Argos store in Spencer Street shut its doors earlier this year, but the building could now be transformed into a location for people to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Argos said: “We are also currently in conversations with local authorities regarding the site being used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.”

The roll-out of the drug is already underway at doctors’ surgeries and community hubs across the UK as part of the biggest-ever NHS vaccination programme, but more locations are set to open over the coming months.

Apart from the Argos building, it is believed the former Poundland shop in St Peter’s Street and Batchwood Hall could also be used for vaccinations in St Albans.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Demand for domestic abuse support rose by 90 per cent in Herts during lockdown

We've revealed the latest statistics on domestic abuse in our area as part of our special edition. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZooWatch: Celebrate Christmas at Whipsnade Zoo

Christmas at Whipsnade Zoo will still be magical this year.

Charity status awarded to campaign offering solidarity against homophobia

'Ask for Clive' receives official charity status. Picture: Ask for Clive

Colney Heath surrender unbeaten league record in defeat to 10-man Leverstock Green

Jack Woods scored Colney Heath's first goal against Leverstock Green. Picture: DANNY LOO

Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans

Argos St Albans could become a COVID-19 vaccination centre. Picture: Laura Bill