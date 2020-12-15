Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans

A derelict city centre store is one of several sites being mooted as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Argos store in Spencer Street shut its doors earlier this year, but the building could now be transformed into a location for people to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

A spokesperson for Argos said: “We are also currently in conversations with local authorities regarding the site being used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.”

The roll-out of the drug is already underway at doctors’ surgeries and community hubs across the UK as part of the biggest-ever NHS vaccination programme, but more locations are set to open over the coming months.

Apart from the Argos building, it is believed the former Poundland shop in St Peter’s Street and Batchwood Hall could also be used for vaccinations in St Albans.