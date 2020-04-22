St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk Archant

A St Albans man who had been living in Argentina has been stuck there since the the outbreak of the coronavirus, as flights are minimal, indirect and too expensive.

Zachery Marzouk has set up an online petition for help to get him home to St Albans, after quitting his job last month as he was set to return home.

The former copywriter was living with his girlfriend Belu in Buenos Aires, and was planning on moving back home and finding a job locally.

Zach told the Herts Ad: “I was originally coming home in April, so I quit my job in March, but unfortunately with the crisis the airport shut down.

“We’ve been in quarantine ever since just waiting for flights.

“The embassy have suggested flights we can take, some are through Ethiopia, another to Mumbai, for £1,500. I don’t have that money.

“In March I set up this petition after seeing a British couple in a similar situation who did the same thing.

“They managed to get 30,000 signatures and managed to get flights home.”

Zach said he has also set up a WhatsApp group with around 90 other British people who are also stuck in Argentina, who are “all trying to support each other”.

“Fortunately I can still get by with the money I had saved,” Zach continued.

“We’re lucky that we still have our apartment, while others are in hotels.”

The 26-year-old has been in contact with a spokesman for Bim Afolami who has been offering advice and updates.

The Hitchin and Harpenden MP said: “Since the coronavirus outbreak, dozens of constituents have contacted me in similar circumstances to Zach, seeking repatriation.

“I really do understand their concerns and wish to return home whilst being stranded abroad in the midst of this crisis.

“I have continually lobbied the Foreign & Commonwealth Office to intensive repatriation efforts and have raised every individual case with the FCO to ensure that consular staff in the relevant High Commission or Embassy are aware of our constituents currently stranded.

“My office has been providing updates whenever possible to constituents stuck abroad.

“Earlier this month, the government and Foreign Secretary announced a comprehensive support package in co-ordination with international partners to repatriate British citizens stuck abroad.

“Whilst I am pleased by the initial repatriation efforts, I appreciate that many British citizens are still stuck abroad and will continue to work on this matter with my colleagues in Parliament to ensure this is resolved as soon as possible.

“If any constituents are currently stuck abroad and require assistance, please do email my office at bim.afolami.mp@parliament.uk.”

To help Zach, you can sign the petition at you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/stuck-in-argentina-bring-us-home-to-the-uk