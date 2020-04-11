Find the golden egg in St Albans windows for our NHS

Abbie Hann, aged 5, contributed are creation for the Easter trail in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans family have taken putting rainbows in their windows to the next level with an Easter egg hunt to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Violet Baker's contribution to the St Albans Easter Trail. Picture: Supplied Violet Baker's contribution to the St Albans Easter Trail. Picture: Supplied

You may have noticed drawings of Rainbow Trails across the city over the last few weeks, but now families are set to create Easter related pictures, with hidden golden eggs on them.

Thought up by mum-of-three Preet Cox, the Easter challenge has already raised almost quadruple her original target of £100 for the charity which supports NHS Trusts across the UK.

Nate and Emma Hobbs' art displayed for the St Albans Easter Trail. Picture: Supplied Nate and Emma Hobbs' art displayed for the St Albans Easter Trail. Picture: Supplied

Preet said: “Get involved and paint, draw, chalk some Easter eggs and while on your safe walk, count the number of eggs you’ve found and enjoy the artwork. If you happen to spot one of several hidden golden eggs you’ll win a small prize too.

“Let’s continue to spread the good vibes and come together and raise money for this amazing cause and continue spreading some positivity.”

An Easter wreath created by Hilary, Matt, Anwen and Molly. Picture: Hilary Childs An Easter wreath created by Hilary, Matt, Anwen and Molly. Picture: Hilary Childs

The initiative had already raised £384 in the run up to the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Volunteers Jessica Clarke, Emma Newton, Claire Lamb, Ella Dickson, Sarah Kennedy, Jessica Horwood, Busy Bees Marshalswick and Rosebella Ciaccio have created golden eggs for the St Albans Rainbows Trails Easter edition. Picture: Supplied Volunteers Jessica Clarke, Emma Newton, Claire Lamb, Ella Dickson, Sarah Kennedy, Jessica Horwood, Busy Bees Marshalswick and Rosebella Ciaccio have created golden eggs for the St Albans Rainbows Trails Easter edition. Picture: Supplied

On the community response, Preet added: “So many people have got involved with this week’s Easter art theme and have adorned their windows with bunnies and eggs, it’s wonderful.

“Children have been on the search for one of several winning golden eggs hidden around St Albans City and District during their safe walks and we’re continuing to raise lots of money to show our support and appreciation for everything our amazing NHS do. The hunt has spread a lot of smiles across the community.

Volunteers Emma Kiely Osborne, Lillie Cullen, Gill Owen, Claire Richards Coker, Sahar and Ayaan Hussain and Samantha Barrett have created golden eggs for the St Albans Rainbows Trails Easter edition. Picture: Supplied Volunteers Emma Kiely Osborne, Lillie Cullen, Gill Owen, Claire Richards Coker, Sahar and Ayaan Hussain and Samantha Barrett have created golden eggs for the St Albans Rainbows Trails Easter edition. Picture: Supplied

“A huge thank you to all of our volunteers who create Easter art and display in your windows, drives, doorways – just like you’ve all been doing with the incredible rainbow and sunshine artwork.

“A huge thank you to all of our volunteers who created and displayed one of the winning golden eggs in their windows and have been rallying behind the fundraising event and to our local store Budgens and M&S in Marshalwick Quadrant who kindly donated prizes.

Volunteers Katie Briggs, Jemma Jane Scanlan, Uzair and Benyamin Al Haque, Evie Roe, Natasha Bates and Mandy Pring have created golden eggs for the St Albans Rainbows Trails Easter edition. Picture: Supplied Volunteers Katie Briggs, Jemma Jane Scanlan, Uzair and Benyamin Al Haque, Evie Roe, Natasha Bates and Mandy Pring have created golden eggs for the St Albans Rainbows Trails Easter edition. Picture: Supplied

“Our community has been coming together at such a testing time and the positive energy is incredible.”

Preet plans to raise more money for charitable causes through St Albans Rainbow Trails. For more search Facebook.