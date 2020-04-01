St Albans Sustainability Festival cancelled due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus pandemic

St Albans Sustainability Festival working group: (back row left to right) Sheila Wright, Nicola Wyeth, Jill Watson. (Front row left to right) Lee Wood, Susheel Rao, Craig Scudder, Farhat Zia, Gail Jackson, Amanda Yorwerth. Archant

This year’s St Albans Sustainability Festival has been cancelled due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The SustFest20 event, including the flagship Market Takeover, had been due to take place across the district from May 23 to June 7, and had drawn in major sponsorship from Octopus Electric Vehicles and St Albans BID.

The festival is co-ordinated by the environmental charity Sustainable St Albans, in partnership with St. Albans Friends of the Earth group, with the Herts Ad as main media partner.

Amanda Yorwerth, chair of the festival working group and coordinator of St Albans Friends of the Earth said: “In these unprecedented times here are so many uncertainties; none of us knows what the situation will be regards movement of people, or gatherings, or the closure of cafés and shops – even in a few months’ time. We must prioritise the safety of people involved in our activities and events as well as the wellbeing of society as a whole.

“We must also be responsible about how the money raised for the Sustainability Festival – through generous donations and sponsorship as well as from important grant funds – is spent and we have decided that we cannot risk continuing with a festival during 2020 that might end up being cancelled at the last minute.’”

An unparalleled number of events had been registered for the festival, with activities organised on themes of sustainable living, including a walk to school week in London Colney and a talk by Jonathon Porritt, who used to head up the national organisation of Friends of the Earth.

Gail Jackson, vice-chair of the festival working group and trustee of Sustainable St Albans said: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to postpone this year’s festival and look ahead towards planning for another festival next year.

“We would like to wholeheartedly thank our sponsors, grant funders and event organisers who had created the makings of an amazing Sustainability Festival with over 200 brilliant events.

“We will be considering how to support our local community moving forward with online resources and information. Meanwhile we look forward to planning for 2021.”

Organisations and groups who would like support to promote any work they are doing around environmental sustainability in the district are encourage to get in touch with Sustainable St Albans and St Albans Friends of the Earth.

Further information at www.sustfest.org