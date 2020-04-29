Advanced search

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

PUBLISHED: 15:19 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 29 April 2020

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Archant

Fourteen benches, tombstones and a bus shelter in Redbourn were vandalised with slogans falsely suggesting COVID-19 is a myth.

Officers are now hunting for those responsible for the offensive graffiti, which could result in a charge of criminal damage.

The benches, which belong to Redbourn Parish Council, were defaced over several days. They were situated at different locations in the village including the Common.

Several of them were dedicated to the memory of well-known residents, having been funded by their loved ones. They are clearly marked with nameplates.

Among the graffiti slogans that were written with a permanent marker was one that said: “Real crisis! Fake Pandemic! They’re destroying our lives!”

Another said: “We cannot ‘catch’ a virus – do some research! Wake up!”

You may also want to watch:

St Albans City and District Council has offered to erase the writing with the help of its waste contractor Veolia.

The benches will be repainted or varnished.

Councillor David Mitchell, chair of the parish council, said: “The graffiti has not only been scrawled on paths and walls around the village, it has also been written on memorial benches on the common, and even on tombstones at St Mary’s Church.

“This has been very upsetting for local residents and we are all very puzzled as to why someone would do this even, if they think COVID-19 is ’fake news’.”

St Albans District Council leader Chris White said: “We offered to help Redbourn Parish Council as soon as we heard about the defacement of these benches and I’m pleased that has been accepted.

“This is a terrible act and I hope that the culprit can be tracked down and arrested. They have not only vandalised public property but also tried to give voice to a conspiracy theory that many people will find very offensive.”

The parish council alerted Herts police to the crime and anyone with information should contact them by calling 101 or logging details online at herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/About-us/Contact.

Councillor Mitchell added: “Fortunately, there is a great community spirit in Redbourn and the response to dealing with the virus has been taken seriously. The Redbourn Care Group and the Redbourn Coronavirus Volunteers, with support from the Redbourn Parish Council, have a very robust Covid-19 response team. Anyone who needs to contact them can do so on 01582 794550 or info@redbourncaregroup.co.uk.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

St Albans Scouting members hold virtual renewal of promise as part of St George’s Day celebrations

St Albans Scouts, Cubs and Beavers held a virtual renewal of promise for St George's Day.

Consultation open for Batchwood social housing development

St Albans District Council wants to hear your opinion on proposals for social housing in Batchwood. Picture: ST Albans District Council

St Albans City looking to raise ‘much-needed revenue’ with beer sale

An empty Clarence Park, home of St Albans City Football Club.

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

Police closed a road in London Colney due to an explosive being found. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24