General Election 2019: Steve Coogan visits St Albans to support Lib Dem candidate

PUBLISHED: 14:29 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 10 December 2019

Steve Coogan visited Marlborough Methodist Church in St Albans to give his support to Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper. Picture: John Cobb

Archant

Actor Steve Coogan joined the Liberal Democrat candidate Daisy Cooper to canvass in St Albans on Monday night.

The Alan Partridge star, who describes himself as "a traditional Labour voter", took to the streets and knocked on doors with Daisy to encourage people to vote tactically in Thursday's General Election.

He took part in an exclusive interview with the Herts Advertiser and later told an audience at Marlborough Road Methodist Church why he was backing the Lib Dems to win locally.

"I've been helping Labour candidates in marginals where they've got the best shot at turning out the Tories. And I've been helping Liberal Democrats in a situation similar to Daisy's.

"There will also be many traditional one-nation decent Conservatives who've been marginalised in their own party. We now have a more unsavoury streak in the Conservative Party that seems to have seized control. We've seen that in Michael Heseltine who is voting Liberal Democrat this time round. You know, if you'd have said that 30 years ago, you'd have thought it impossible. But then it shows you how repellent even members of the Conservative Party find this new agenda.

"I'm very much a pragmatist right now. I'm hoping that people around the country will take a pragmatic view because it's very frustrating if you feel you are principled, but all you do is have your principals in isolation and you're never are able to see them implemented. So we need pragmatic thinking - that's why I'm here today to support Daisy."

