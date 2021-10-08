Springfield Farm: Bid to hold 450-capacity student get-together event

Published: 4:34 PM October 8, 2021

The controversy over live events on farmland outside St Albans looks set to continue if a 450-capacity "student get-together" is given the go-ahead next week.

Previous events at Springfield Farm, in Beningfield Drive, have prompted 80 complaints in relation to noise pollution.

St Albans district council will decide next week whether to approve the proposed party on December 18.

Muhammad Chaudhary is applying for a Temporary Event Notice to hold an event between 3pm and 10pm which will involving the sale of alcohol and DJs for a capacity of 450 people.

In Mr Chaudhory’s application the event is described as a “student get-together with a DJ playing music and a tent”.

But SADC's environmental health team has objected to the plans, raising concerns about the suitability of the venue and saying it’s their “obligation” to be against it the proposals.

Environmental compliance officer Marieke Koller submitted an objection to the proposals, saying that similar events had triggered 80 complaints in relation to loud music and intrusive bass.

Mr Chaudhary was not the organiser of any of the events held earlier this year.

His application also adds that only a small section of the premises where the farm is will be used, and the rest of the site will be inaccessible.

However, Ms Koller said the number of complaints shows the site is unsuitable for the type of music events that have been held in 2021 so far.

In a statement ahead of the hearing, she added that she had witnessed noise above the statutory noise nuisance level, while some of the complaints came from as far away as Radlett and the south of London Colney.

The officer concluded: “Therefore I feel it is our obligation to neighbouring residents to prevent further large music events to take place on Springfield Farm as previous licence holders have proven that the noise cannot be controlled sufficiently to prevent noise disturbance at a statutory level.”

Environmental Health argue these events took place under stringent conditions and were still unable to avoid issues with local residents, while the council would be unable to add additional conditions to be Temporary Event Notice.

Councillors will decide whether to grant the event a licence at a meeting of the district council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday, October 15.