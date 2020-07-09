Work started on new London Colney medical centre

Construction has started for a new medical centre in London Colney, which will make room for more patient services.

Work commenced next to the Caledon Community Centre on Monday for the new building for Lattimore and Village Surgery – which has outgrown its current premises.

The new build will create a hub of community services together with the existing library and parish council base.

Sylvia Foster, acting practice manager, said: “After such a difficult few months for everyone in our community, it’s a real boost to reach this milestone.

“We’re so looking forward to having these modern facilities which will set us up to provide care and services for our community for the years to come.”

Chair of the practice’s patient participation group Deborah Clarke added: “Having spoken to numerous patients, we’re all looking forward to a new surgery with a lift, disabled facilities, space for parents with children and ample parking.

“Also, its site will be a great advantage to many who will be able to access other local facilities in one visit, such as being close to the school, library and the community centre with its programme of events, especially geared to the elderly during the day.

“The plans show a spacious and variable building which will be able to cope with an ever-increasing population. With the possibility of more extensive medical facilities in one local practice – where we have such a caring and dedicated medical team – we feel that we are moving into the 21st century and it is exciting.”

The new medical centre building will have space for an on-site pharmacy, minor operations and mental health counselling, as well as the practice’s full range of primary care services and clinics.

The scheme is being funded in part by NHS England’s Estates and Technology Transformation Fund.

Sue Fogden, assistant director for premises with East and North Hertfordshire CCG and Herts Valley CCG, said: “Having supported the practice for many years to relocate into improved practice premises, I am grateful for everyone’s contribution and effort to make this relocation a reality. It is a true community project and one that all will benefit from.”

Land for the project was made available by London Colney Parish Council, and Stevenage-based contractor Conamar will deliver the building, while primary care property specialist, Assura, is funding the scheme.

London Colney Parish Council chair Katherine Gardner said: “I am delighted that the parish council has been able to work in partnership with Assura to enable the building of a state of the art health care facility, in the heart of London Colney, benefitting the whole community.”

Assura’s development manager, David Sadler, said: “This feels like a particularly special start on site, given its timing. For the many thousands of patients and staff who will use the building in the future, the foundations being laid in lockdown will offer a new base for health and wellbeing in the community.”

The new primary care space is set to open to patients in summer next year.