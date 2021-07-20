Charity cyclists ride 300 miles to Newcastle and raise £33K

Published: 4:13 PM July 20, 2021

Charity cyclists from Boom Construction and TRAC Construction Ltd in Chiswell Green, St Albans. - Credit: B&TRAC

A team of determined cyclists from two local construction firms completed a 300-plus mile cycle to Newcastle and raised over £33K for the mental health charity Mind.

The team of 14 men, from Boom Construction and TRAC Construction Ltd, set off from their HQ at Rose Farm, Chiswell Green, for an epic three day journey to the North.

The first leg of their journey saw them cycling 90 miles to Leicester, then the next day they completed 110 miles to Leeds, before finishing the final 106 miles to Newcastle on the third day.

They decided to ride for Mind as this is a charity close to their hearts, and supporting its work will help people of all ages affected by the pandemic.

The team was led by Rob Ashman, who organised the cycle event, and he was joined by managing directors Oliver Clegg and Stephen Togher, plus dedicated employees Oskar Parish, Stuart Abington, Craig Baker, Simon Cope, Adam Clegg, David O’Sullivan, James Brophy and Brian O’Malley. Supporting the team were Dan Reed, Ben Orbital & Damian Levy.

Rob said: "‘The past 15 months has been an extremely mentally challenging time for everyone with the restrictions that Covid has forced upon us.

"At the start of 2021 we decided to raise money for MIND who have been providing fantastic support throughout this time.

"The 300-mile ride pushed all cyclists physically and mentally to the limit and we are delighted to have now raised over £33,000 with our original target being £25,000.

"The team spent around seven hours on the saddle each day with support being provided by three vans assisting with mechanical failures, hydration and making sure everyone was fed along the way. Temperatures soared over the trip which didn’t help with the 5000m of elevation accomplished over the duration of the ride.

"The feedback from everyone was overwhelming and we are pleased to say that we will be arranging another much bigger cycle event next year."

Their initial target was to raise £25,000, but so far the team has raised a staggering £33,185. To donate in support of their efforts visit their GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/6e3a4525



