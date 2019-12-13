Advanced search

Conservative Bim Afolami holds Hitchin and Harpenden in the 2019 General Election

PUBLISHED: 04:40 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 04:40 13 December 2019

Bim Afolami, the Conservative candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

Bim Afolami, the Conservative candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

Hitchin and Harpenden have voted for Conservative Bim Afolami in the 2019 General Election, with the Liberal Democrats coming in second.

Sam Collins, Liberal Democrat candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha BakerSam Collins, Liberal Democrat candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

Mr Afolami, who has been MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since the last General Election 2017, has retained his place in a constituency which has been held by the Conservatives since its formation in 1997.

The full breakdown of results is as follows:

Bim Afolami, Conservative - 27,719

Sam Collins, Liberal Democrat - 20,824

Kay Tart, the Labour candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha BakerKay Tart, the Labour candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

Sid Cordle, Christian People's Alliance -268

Peter Marshall, Advance Together -101

Kay Tart, Labour - 9,959

Sid Cordle, the Christian People's Alliance candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha BakerSid Cordle, the Christian People's Alliance candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

Turnout: 77.48 per cent

In 2017, Bim Afolami won with 31,189 votes, with Labour candidate John Hayes coming in second with 19,158.

More reaction to follow.

