Conservative Bim Afolami holds Hitchin and Harpenden in the 2019 General Election

Bim Afolami, the Conservative candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker Archant

Hitchin and Harpenden have voted for Conservative Bim Afolami in the 2019 General Election, with the Liberal Democrats coming in second.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Collins, Liberal Democrat candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker Sam Collins, Liberal Democrat candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

Mr Afolami, who has been MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since the last General Election 2017, has retained his place in a constituency which has been held by the Conservatives since its formation in 1997.

The full breakdown of results is as follows:

Bim Afolami, Conservative - 27,719

Sam Collins, Liberal Democrat - 20,824

Kay Tart, the Labour candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker Kay Tart, the Labour candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

You may also want to watch:

Sid Cordle, Christian People's Alliance -268

Peter Marshall, Advance Together -101

Kay Tart, Labour - 9,959

Sid Cordle, the Christian People's Alliance candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker Sid Cordle, the Christian People's Alliance candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: Sasha Baker

Turnout: 77.48 per cent

In 2017, Bim Afolami won with 31,189 votes, with Labour candidate John Hayes coming in second with 19,158.

More reaction to follow.