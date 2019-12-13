Conservative Bim Afolami holds Hitchin and Harpenden in the 2019 General Election
Hitchin and Harpenden have voted for Conservative Bim Afolami in the 2019 General Election, with the Liberal Democrats coming in second.
Mr Afolami, who has been MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since the last General Election 2017, has retained his place in a constituency which has been held by the Conservatives since its formation in 1997.
The full breakdown of results is as follows:
Bim Afolami, Conservative - 27,719
Sam Collins, Liberal Democrat - 20,824
Sid Cordle, Christian People's Alliance -268
Peter Marshall, Advance Together -101
Kay Tart, Labour - 9,959
Turnout: 77.48 per cent
In 2017, Bim Afolami won with 31,189 votes, with Labour candidate John Hayes coming in second with 19,158.
More reaction to follow.