St Albans cadets praised for community engagement

PUBLISHED: 09:48 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 16 December 2019

St Albans police cadets have received an award for community engagement. Picture: Supplied

St Albans police cadets have won an award for their contributions to the local community.

Members of the group, who are aged 13 to 18, learn about police procedures and the law, working alongside local officers to play a vital role in community events, engaging with members of the public and educating them on crime prevention.

The certificate of recognition was presented to group leader Inspector Steve Alison by the local mayor, during a meeting of the city and district council earlier this month.

She said: "It was an absolute honour to receive this award on behalf of St Albans and Harpenden Volunteer Police Cadets and I'm so tremendously proud of everything the group has achieved.

"They also regularly engage with the local community, getting involved with many events and hosting crime prevention days."

St Albans mayor Janet Smith said: "I was delighted to meet these young, enthusiastic police cadets from St Albans and Harpenden and present them with the award.

"This is the third year in a row that they have won this which is a truly magnificent achievement."

