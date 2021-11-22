News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Photographic club celebrates competition success

Matt Adams

Published: 12:28 PM November 22, 2021
After the Rain.

After the Rain. - Credit: Steve Collins

Local snappers have achieved major successes in two recent regional photographic competitions.

Harpenden Photographic Society has won the prestigious regional Inter-Club Landscape Competition held by Park
Street Camera Club, beating nine other clubs which each submitted seven of their members' best landscape images into the challenge.

The images were judged by expert landscape photographer Dr Tom Peck, who awarded points to each, with HPS walking away with the most.

They also came joint third in the Bedfordshire Invitation Inter-Club Competition, judged by photographer David Steel, and chair Steve Collins was awarded The Grievson Trophy for the Best Overall Image in the competition, for his picture After The Rain.

For more information on Harpenden Photographic Society visit: www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk

Silver Sand

Silver Sand - Credit: David Whitbread

Millennium Wheel

Millennium Wheel - Credit: Paul Johnson

Low Cloud Over the Isles

Low Cloud Over the Isles - Credit: Peter Stevens

Loch Lubnaig.

Loch Lubnaig. - Credit: Peter Stevens

Little Boats, Yarmouth

Little Boats, Yarmouth - Credit: Paul Johnson

Bobby Socks Tree.

Bobby Socks Tree. - Credit: Anne Marie Smith

Steve Collins - winner of the Grievson Trophy

Steve Collins - winner of the Grievson Trophy - Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden News

