Photographic club celebrates competition success
- Credit: Steve Collins
Local snappers have achieved major successes in two recent regional photographic competitions.
Harpenden Photographic Society has won the prestigious regional Inter-Club Landscape Competition held by Park
Street Camera Club, beating nine other clubs which each submitted seven of their members' best landscape images into the challenge.
The images were judged by expert landscape photographer Dr Tom Peck, who awarded points to each, with HPS walking away with the most.
They also came joint third in the Bedfordshire Invitation Inter-Club Competition, judged by photographer David Steel, and chair Steve Collins was awarded The Grievson Trophy for the Best Overall Image in the competition, for his picture After The Rain.
For more information on Harpenden Photographic Society visit: www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk