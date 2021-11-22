Photographic club celebrates competition success

Local snappers have achieved major successes in two recent regional photographic competitions.

Harpenden Photographic Society has won the prestigious regional Inter-Club Landscape Competition held by Park

Street Camera Club, beating nine other clubs which each submitted seven of their members' best landscape images into the challenge.

The images were judged by expert landscape photographer Dr Tom Peck, who awarded points to each, with HPS walking away with the most.

They also came joint third in the Bedfordshire Invitation Inter-Club Competition, judged by photographer David Steel, and chair Steve Collins was awarded The Grievson Trophy for the Best Overall Image in the competition, for his picture After The Rain.

For more information on Harpenden Photographic Society visit: www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk

Silver Sand - Credit: David Whitbread

Millennium Wheel - Credit: Paul Johnson

Low Cloud Over the Isles - Credit: Peter Stevens

Loch Lubnaig. - Credit: Peter Stevens

Little Boats, Yarmouth - Credit: Paul Johnson

Bobby Socks Tree. - Credit: Anne Marie Smith