News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans company raises £26K for homeless charity

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:29 AM February 9, 2022
Echelon Consultancy in St Albans raised £26,000 for Herts Young Homeless.

Echelon Consultancy in St Albans raised £26,000 for Herts Young Homeless. - Credit: Echelon Consultancy

A St Albans based company has raised £26K for a homeless charity that works across our county. 

Echelon Consultancy generated the funds for Herts Young Homeless through a prize draw, a raffle and auction at their annual conference. There was also a charity dinner at Chelsea Football Club.

Echelon Group CEO Mathew Baxter said: “We were absolutely astounded by the incredible amount of money raised at our conference which will make a massive difference to the lives of many young people.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing generosity of everyone.

“I would also like to say a huge thanks to the anonymous bidder who won the Aston Martin experience and gifted it to Herts Young Homeless service user Ricky. It was an amazing gesture.”

HYH focuses on preventing homelessness and supports 16 to 24-year-olds.

Corporate partnerships officer Maureen Bridger at HYH said: “We’d like to thank Echelon for its incredible support. We know how much effort went into making the conference a success and on behalf of all of our staff, the young people we support and their families – you are amazing.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

The Spicer Street toilets are set to be converted for residential use.

Bog off! Public loos in St Albans city centre face closure

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Some of the period housing on offer in Rickmansworth. Picture: DANNY LOO

Three Hertfordshire areas make 'most expensive outside London' list

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Abbey before restoration. Where the Army Council met.

St Albans and the killing of a king

Dr John Morewood

Logo Icon
Councillors save St Albans Charter Market's traditional stalls

St Albans City and District Council

Victory for traders as councillors ditch Charter Market gazebo scheme

Charles Thomson

person