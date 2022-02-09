St Albans company raises £26K for homeless charity

A St Albans based company has raised £26K for a homeless charity that works across our county.

Echelon Consultancy generated the funds for Herts Young Homeless through a prize draw, a raffle and auction at their annual conference. There was also a charity dinner at Chelsea Football Club.

Echelon Group CEO Mathew Baxter said: “We were absolutely astounded by the incredible amount of money raised at our conference which will make a massive difference to the lives of many young people.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing generosity of everyone.

“I would also like to say a huge thanks to the anonymous bidder who won the Aston Martin experience and gifted it to Herts Young Homeless service user Ricky. It was an amazing gesture.”

HYH focuses on preventing homelessness and supports 16 to 24-year-olds.

Corporate partnerships officer Maureen Bridger at HYH said: “We’d like to thank Echelon for its incredible support. We know how much effort went into making the conference a success and on behalf of all of our staff, the young people we support and their families – you are amazing.”