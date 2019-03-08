Advanced search

Village market coming to Redbourn this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:12 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 08 October 2019

There will be a community market at Redbourn Village Hall on Saturday, October 12. Picture: Google Street View

There will be a community market at Redbourn Village Hall on Saturday, October 12. Picture: Google Street View

A community village market is coming to Redbourn this weekend.

This event is taking place on Saturday, October 12 from 12pm until 4pm in the village hall on High Street.

The afternoon is part of a parish council initiative to make the village more community-focused.

Organiser Alexandra Myrianthous said: "We are hoping this will be the first of many events to engage our local area and encourage visitors to come to Redbourn."

The market will have a family-friendly atmosphere for all including face painting for children. A range of local, homemade food such as bread, cakes, meat, honey, sweets, gin, crepes, Thai & Caribbean food, as well as cards, plants, pottery, glassware and jewellery will be on offer.

Auctioneer and valuer Humbert & Ellis Ltd. will be carrying out free antiques valuations for anyone who would like to bring theirs along.

