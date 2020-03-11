Advanced search

St Albans church offers day of free fun!

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 March 2020

St Paul's Church in St Albans.

St Paul's Church in St Albans.

Archant

Free fun for everyone is on offer at a Fleetville church this Saturday.

St Paul's Church, at the corner of Blandford Road and Hatfield Road, is throwing open its doors from 10.30am to 3.30pm and offering a wide range of free family-friendly attractions.

The Community Day's non-stop programme of activities ranges from junk recycling to a model train display, from a nail studio to a bouncy castle, from an art display and sushi making to all-age creation care activities including a neighbourhood litter pick.

Visitors can also join in worship at the church from 12 noon to 12.45pm, take part in a 'big sing' and experience 'reflective space' for all ages in the afternoon. The church's chapel will be open from 11am to 2.30pm.

Lunch, and refreshments will be free.

Canon Tony Hurle, Vicar of St Paul's said: 'As Christians we are called to celebrate life in all its fulness, and we want to offer this to local people. We want to provide a fun day for all ages and showcase the wide range of activities that St Paul's runs on Sundays and through the week.'

