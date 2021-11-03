News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans' Gaelic football club unveils new kits

Laura Bill

Published: 5:00 PM November 3, 2021
St Colmcilles GAC unveils its new kit

They may be small, but hopefully their new kit will make them mighty.

Community club St Colmcilles GAC, based at the Gaelic Football Club, off the A414 in St Albans, unveiled the kit for the 2021 championship.

The small club has been growing in numbers significantly over the past decade and boasts an enviable men’s, ladies' and youth set up in the county.

The youth girls’ team have enjoyed All-Britain success, whilst the senior ladies have maintained an almost unbeaten five seasons within the county, winning most of the silverware on offer and reaching the All-Britain Ladies Semi-Final. The men’s team have also enjoyed significant success within the county in recent years.

Such success has only been realised through keen support from the club members.

Roscommon native Martin Reynolds has renewed his support for the club by being the principal sponsor for the next three years. His company ECS Group, based in Watford, has sponsored full kits to the men’s and ladies' senior teams, along with several of the youth teams.

Along with the kit, he has also helped to ensure the club can invest in the youth programmes, and that the club is able to look to the future with great ambition. Martin also has three of his children playing in the club. One senior men’s’ player, one senior ladies' player, and one under-17’s player.

The club also begins the 2021 season with their first female chairperson. Fellow native of Roscommon Rebecca Carroll Griffin took the helm in the most recent AGM and has set out bold ambitions for the club over the next few years.

Already heavily involved in the youth set up within the county, Rebecca is now channelling her energy into building the club into a nationally recognised side. Rebecca has two sons in the senior men’s team.

Gary Gallagher, of G & V Gallagher in Welwyn Garden City, is the other kit sponsor, and has provided new kits for those in the younger ages groups within the youth set up.

Shane Gill from the club said: "The club has flourished this year and it’s fantastic to see sponsorship and investment. It provides the springboard for the club to compete on a national level and beyond. The club has seen take up from the local community outstretching not only Irish people and Irish descent, to attracting youth members from all backgrounds.

"The sponsorship ensures that the club will continue to thrive for many years to come."

Football
St Albans News

