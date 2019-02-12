Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Common People indie fundraiser at St Albans’ Pioneer Club?

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk Archant

It was back to the ‘nineties at St Albans’ Pioneer Club as the venue hosted a special indie night in aid of a five-year-old girl undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Common People was devised by Jon Prayer to raise funds for Jossie Leaver, the daughter of close friends Stewart and Cassie, who live in Harpenden.

Jossie continues to fight a long and hard battle with neuroblastoma, made worse because she is one of only a small number of children allergic to a key treatment called immunotherapy.

After more chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy in the UK, funds are needed to allow Jossie to access the best treatments available internationally. This includes a new cancer vaccine only available in New York, which has shown promising results in stopping Jossie’s particular cancer from returning again. But the cost of the international treatments which could help Jossie will run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Common People featured a line-up of top indie club DJs including Colin Toms, Edmund Hornsby and Rachael Hinton, who belted out a great mix of floorfillers alongside some obscure tracks for the more discerning indie fan.

