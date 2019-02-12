Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Common People indie fundraiser at St Albans’ Pioneer Club?

PUBLISHED: 20:00 12 February 2019

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Archant

It was back to the ‘nineties at St Albans’ Pioneer Club as the venue hosted a special indie night in aid of a five-year-old girl undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Common People was devised by Jon Prayer to raise funds for Jossie Leaver, the daughter of close friends Stewart and Cassie, who live in Harpenden.

Jossie continues to fight a long and hard battle with neuroblastoma, made worse because she is one of only a small number of children allergic to a key treatment called immunotherapy.

After more chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy in the UK, funds are needed to allow Jossie to access the best treatments available internationally. This includes a new cancer vaccine only available in New York, which has shown promising results in stopping Jossie’s particular cancer from returning again. But the cost of the international treatments which could help Jossie will run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Common People featured a line-up of top indie club DJs including Colin Toms, Edmund Hornsby and Rachael Hinton, who belted out a great mix of floorfillers alongside some obscure tracks for the more discerning indie fan.

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Alcohol on the night was donated by Farr Brewery, Tring Brewery and Watling Street Brewery, and The Pioneer Club provided the venue for free. All the staff involved in running the night were also unpaid volunteers.

The night sold out 450 tickets within three weeks back in November and along with ticket sales managed to raise in excess of £5,000 for Jossie’s treatment.

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Common People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.ukCommon People charity indie night at The Pioneer Club in St Albans - photo by Mark Sims - http://marksims.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Poundworld building sold to private investor for £2.75million

The former Poundworld shop has been bought by a private investor. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

St Albans driver forced to pay “unfair” parking fine after number plate mix-up

St Albans City station car park. Upper levels closed due to snow.

Man assaulted at St Albans snooker club

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at The Raging Bull Snooker Club in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: Adorable squirrel monkeys unwrapping tasty Valentine’s Day treats

The squirrel monkeys at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this Valentine's Day, unwrapping romantic-inspired sweet potato treats. Picture: ZSL

St Albans swimathon to raise money for homelessness charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists