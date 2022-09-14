Service of commemoration and thanksgiving for Queen at St Albans Cathedral

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire together with the Dean and Chapter of St Albans Cathedral are inviting members of the public to A Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The event takes place at St Albans Cathedral on Sunday September 18 at 6pm.

Lord-Lieutenant Robert Voss CBE CStJ said: "All are welcome to join this historic service at 'your Cathedral' to show our love and thanks for the amazing life of 'our Queen'.

"Also the funeral service on Monday will be live broadcast in the Cathedral from 10am and again all are invited to witness this significant occasion in history as we bid farewell to our beloved Queen."

Please note that tickets will not be issued so please try and arrive early. All details can be found of the Cathedral website stalbanscathedral.org








