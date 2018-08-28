Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Food, films, forums and festivals - what’s coming up in 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:23 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 04 January 2019

UK's Strongest Man 2018.

UK's Strongest Man 2018.

Archant

There’s a lot to get excited about in 2019, with a year jam-packed full of food, films and festivals as St Albans becomes the go-to place for some major events, and gets to grips with its own Roman history.

Pub In The Park.Pub In The Park.

That history is displayed for all to see in the new St Albans Museum + Gallery, but it also shows exhibitions that would be at home in the museums and art galleries of London.

From March 23 to September 8, the free Barbara Hepworth: artist in society 1948-53 exhibition, curated by UHArts, explores a short period in the life of one of Britain’s most celebrated artists, and introduces sculptures, drawings and archival material, reuniting works that have not been seen together since they were first created.

The Cathedral’s annual Alban Festival will have a Roman theme this year and will run from June 21-30, telling the story of Alban, Britain’s First Saint, and the times in which he lived.

So Roman soldiers and chariots could well make an appearance at this year’s programme of events - which will be longer than ever, and will mark the opening of the Cathedral’s new Heritage Lottery funded Welcome Centre and exhibition spaces.

Pub In The Park.Pub In The Park.

The Pilgrimage takes place on June 22 with additional festivities on the Abbey Orchard in the afternoon, and the Street Festival, run by St Albans district council on June 23.

The popular St Albans Film Festival also returns in 2019, for its sixth year, featuring an open-air cinema in the stunning location of the Abbey Orchard for the third year running, from June 25-July 7 along with a number of other events.

The theme will be Classics, in a nod to the Roman Festival, so expect to be sitting back under the sun, and, later, the stars, with a glass of fizz, and watching some of the best movies ever made in the shadow of the ancient Cathedral.

The end of July sees gladiators of a more contemporary kind descend on St Albans, as the 16 strongest men in the country battle it out for the title of UK’s Strongest Man.

Pub In The Park.Pub In The Park.

This national competition – which is shown on Channel 5 later in 2019 – takes place in the Abbey View Stadium in Verulamium Park from July 26-28.

More than 10,000 fans attended last year, and a further two million watched on TV as the strongmen pulled lorries, flipped cars and bended iron bars, and in the most exciting final in the event’s 15-year history, Pa O’Dwyer came from behind to win by just one point over England’s Phil Roberts.

Said to be the toughest strongman competition in the world, this is a fun family day out with a festival vibe, full of free children’s activities, live music, great food and of course feats of superhuman strength!

The UK’s Strongest Kid Challenge proved especially popular last year as children got the opportunity to flip tyres, try the farmers’ walk and lift sand bags. Tickets are already on sale - so grab yours quickly.

Pub In The Park.Pub In The Park.

Autumn in St Albans is all about food – as not one, but two foodie festivals take place.

First up, in the middle of September, the Michelin award-winning chef Tom Kerridge will be bringing his successful Pub in the Park festival (which started in Marlow) to our very own Verulamium Park from September 13-15, as one of just eight carefully chosen locations across the UK.

He will be accompanied by some of his chef mates, and Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes, as well as showcasing the local talent that we have to offer from a range of our pubs and restaurants.

This will be combined with chef demonstrations, top quality shopping, and some big names in the world of live music.

Pub In The Park.Pub In The Park.

Then, as usual, at the end of September, the renowned St Albans Food and Drink festival will be back for its 12th year, celebrating our city’s enduring love affair with food and drink.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

Is this the St Albans Big Cat in Hall Place Gardens? Picture: Sara

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden.

What is this animal? See clearer pictures of the supposed ‘St Albans big cat’ which could help decipher mystery

This animal was snapped in Grange Street, St Albans. Does it hold the key to the supposed Big Cat mystery?

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

Polar Bear Plunge 2019 by Jo Hailey

Most Read

Man charged in connection with Hundon burglary

Guidelines state police will never check a database solely to establish a victims immigration status Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crackdown on engine-revving ‘racers’ doing donuts in town centre is planned

Street racing in Bury St Edmunds would be banned under the new measures Picture: MICK WEBB

Plans for access road and tractor dealership to go before council

A planning appilcation has been submitted on land south of Rougham Tower Avenue - formerly the Eastern Relief Road (ERR) Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Can you help police find 16-year-old Ayonda Gasela?

Ayonda Gasela left home at 4pm on Sunday, December 30, heading to a party in Mildenhall and has not been seen since Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sudbury withstand late Bury fightback to win at Ram Meadow

Paul Hayes, left, was on target in AFC Sudbury's 3-2 win at in Bury Town. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Food, films, forums and festivals - what’s coming up in 2019

UK's Strongest Man 2018.

Tom Martin of Verulam Reallymoving keeps his eyes firmly on podium place in Eastern Region League

Verulam Reallymoving's Tom Martin. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Gas escape causes emergency road closure near Harpenden town centre

Milton Road, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans man arrested for drug driving and possession of class B drugs

Sovereign Park, St Albans. Photo: Google.

St Albans couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Ryland and Susan Clendon are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Picture: Tom Clendon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists