St Albans Comic-Con returns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 July 2019

John Challis as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses.

John Challis as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses.

Archant

Film, TV, and comic-book lovers have a lot to look forward to this weekend, with the return of the St Albans Comic-Con.

Following last year's successful event, it is hoped that year's will be just as exciting with a variety of activities for families and fans.

The guests featured include Jayne Wisener, who has worked alongside Johnny Depp and starred in The Inbetweeners, and Karen Dotrice, who is best known as Jane Banks in the original Mary Poppins film, plus Only Fools and Horses stars John Challis and Sue Holderness, better known as Boyce and Marlene.

There will also be a car parade which will take place on Holywell Hill, from Westminster Lodge, featuring the 76 Gran Torino from Starsky and Hutch, and a replica of the Ecto1 car from Ghostbusters, as well as a couple of American police cars.

The family-friendly event takes place at the Alban Arena on Sunday July 14. Tickets can be bought online for early 10am entry or on the door at 11am.

