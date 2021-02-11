News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Colney Heath mum's four-stone weight loss transformation

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:00 AM February 11, 2021   
Hannah Franco with kids

Mum of four Hannah Franco, from Colney Heath, has lost 4st 7lbs in just seven months through her local Slimming World - Credit: Hannah Franco

A Colney Heath mum has shared her weight loss story after losing four and a half stone in just seven months.

Mum of four Hannah Franco was motivated to lose weight for her children and career.

She said: "I wanted to be a better mum to my children and show them that you can do anything if you put your mind to it. I also wanted to start my journey to become a paramedic, and I couldn't start that journey being morbidly obese."

Hannah with her children

Hannah decided to lose weight for her four children, and to pursue a career as a paramedic - Credit: Hannah Franco

She recounted that doing every day jobs, such as shopping and putting the washing away, would make her whole body ache, and she would actively avoid people she knew in public.

She added: "I hated my picture being taken, I would try and hide behind friends or ask them to change the angle because it was another reminder of how big I was."

Hannah before weight loss

Hannah would actively avoid people she knew in public due to her size - Credit: Hannah Franco

You may also want to watch:

Hannah now enjoys eating proper, healthy meals, and - thanks to the support and motivation from her husband - is taking responsibility for her health. "Deciding to make a change was the best decision I made!" she said.

Alongside being part of Slimming World, Hannah took up running to help keep her weight under control, taking part in the Couch to 5K programme.

Hannah after weight loss

Hannah joined Slimming World and took part in the Couch to 5K programme to aid her weight loss journey - Credit: Hannah Franco

"Slimming World and running has helped me to find myself again," she continued.

"I picked myself up from rock bottom and clawed my way back to being a mum, wife, sister, daughter and friend.

"My mental health has improved too, and I now know that there is help out there  for everyone, and if I can do it - trust me - you can too!"

Hannah with one of her children

Hannah said: "I picked myself up from rock bottom and clawed my way back to being a mum, wife, sister, daughter and friend." - Credit: Hannah Franco

Donna Sinclair, who runs Slimming World Colney Heath, said: "I am so very proud of Hannah and what she's achieved so far.

"The transformation in Hannah during the last few months in lockdown is inspiring and motivating to everyone who knows her."

