Colney Heath kidnap confirmed by police

Herts police at the scene of the Colney Heath kidnap incident shortly after it was reported. Supplied. Archant

A man was kidnapped from an address in Colney Heath yesterday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Cutmore Drive just after midday on Thursday after a witness reportedly heard another man shouting "Help, help, help!"

It was reported to the Herts Advertiser that a man was assaulted before being put into a white vehicle, which then drove off with the man in the car. This information has since been confirmed by police.

Extensive police enquiries were made to find the vehicle and the people inside it.

The victim was later found safe and well.

You may also want to watch:

Herts police investigations are continuing in a bid to trace the suspects.

It is believed the parties involved are known to each other and it is therefore being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

The Herts Advertiser was aware of the incident yesterday but police asked us not to report on it until they had more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.