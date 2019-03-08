New reverend welcomed at Colney Heath church

A new vicar was welcomed by a packed congregation at St Mark's Church in Colney Heath.

Rev Caroline Keightley moved to Colney Heath in August with her husband Michael, and took up her role as vicar last month.

She was instituted, inducted and installed in a service at the church in Church Lane, led by the Bishop of Hertford the Rt Rev Dr Michael Beasley, and the Archdeacon of St Albans Jonathan Smith.

More than 150 members of the congregation, family and friends attended the service, including people from Christ Church in Ware, where Caroline previously served as a curate.

Speaking after the service, Caroline said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as vicar of St Mark's, and would like to extend my thanks to all those who came to the service and made the evening very special.

"I am looking forward to getting to know those in St Mark's and the local area."