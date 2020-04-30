Advanced search

Equipment worth thousands of pounds stolen in Colney Heath

PUBLISHED: 15:27 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 30 April 2020

Police are investigating after equipment was stolen in Colney Heath which they believe is linked to a criminal damage offence in Wheathampstead. Picture: Debbie White

Archant

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment has been stolen from a storage container in Colney Heath – which police are linking to an attempted theft at stables in Nomansland in Wheathampstead.

Between 9.50am and 10.40am on Monday, April 27, the equipment was stolen from a shipping container in Coursers Road, Colney Heath. A white van was seen in the area at the time.

Between 5.30pm on Sunday, April 26 and 8am on Monday, April 27, criminal damage was also caused to padlocked containers – one containing a tractor.

This is being linked to another incident on April 27 where an alarm was activated in Nomansland, Wheathamstead.

Offenders had cut an electric fence, triggering the alarm. Four offenders were seen on CCTV.

Detective Sergeant Tom Evans from the Local Crime Unit said: “We are working hard to identify the people responsible and are following a number of enquiries.

“In the meantime, we would like to remind farmers and landowners to regularly check their outbuildings, make sure they are secure and consider using CCTV or alarms.

He said: “If you have any information about the thefts or know who may be responsible, please contact us.”

To report information for the incidents in Colney Heath, use crime reference 41/33597/20 and 41/33469/20 respectively.

If you have information on the Wheathampstead incident, use crime reference 41/33665/20.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call non-emergency number 101 quoting for crime reference numbers above.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org. For more detailed security advice, please visit www.herts.police.uk/crimeprevention or call 101.

