St Albans road closed in both directions after crash

East of England Ambulance Service, police, fire crews and an air ambulance is at the scene. Archant

A St Albans road has been closed in both directions following a crash.

Coopers Green Lane, St Albans closed in both directions between Hatfield Ave and Sandpit Ln due a road traffic collision. Air ambulance and all 3 emergency services are on scene. Please avoid the area for the next couple of hours. #hatfield #stalbans @HertsFRSControl @eeast pic.twitter.com/HbWjobStqn — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) September 14, 2019

Police have closed Coopers Green Lane between Hatfield Avenue and Sandpit Lane. Fire crews, ambulance and air ambulance crews are currently on the scene,

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area.