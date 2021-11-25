Homeless Sleepout raises more than £30,000

Around 120 adults and children descended on Oaklands College armed with their sleeping bags, cardboard, camaraderie spirit and a mission to raise awareness of youth homelessness and funds for Herts Young Homeless.

St Albans Arts led a creative pillowcase-decorating workshop around the theme of ‘homeless not hopeless’ and there was live music from local musicians Troi and Julian Mount.

Zoom enabled the Oaklands College event and the simultaneous Sleepout at Home to come together as a community and the Rapid Relief Team provided breakfast to participants early on Saturday morning.

The annual charity Sleepout at Oaklands College. - Credit: HYH

Angela Hamilton, community and events officer, said: "We are so grateful for the wonderful support of our local community in supporting our Sleepout event. Our incredible supporters including individuals, couples, families, friends, colleagues, and youth groups came together and joined forces to raise awareness of young people who might be sofa surfing, living in temporary accommodation or in dangerous situations on the streets.

"The funds raised will mean that we can continue to run our essential services – which are more in demand than ever before – for families and young people facing homelessness across the county. We want to ensure that all of our young people can look forward to a much brighter future."

HYH chief executive Helen Elliott added: "Kudos to the incredible efforts of our supporters, due to their effort they were able to exceed their £30,000 fundraising target."