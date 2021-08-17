Published: 2:24 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 2:53 PM August 17, 2021

The deputy principal of Oaklands College has been accused of joking about self-harm and violence on her Facebook page.



Harpreet Nagra, who is also an inspector for Ofsted, made the comments back in 2010, but they were still publicly accessible years later.

In one comment, she says: "whenever I hear the word OFSTED I want to slit my wrists!! Wanna join the group?"



In the other she states: "Please copy and paste to your status if you know someone, or have been affected by someone, who needs a punch in the face. People who need a punch in the face affect the lives of many. There is still no known cure for someone who deserves a punch in the face, except for a punch in the... face, but we can still raise awareness!!!"

Oaklands College deputy principal made historic Facebook posts about self-harm and violence - Credit: Supplied



The comments were brought to light by the parent of a prospective student at Oaklands College.

He said: "My child is vulnerable, having been diagnosed with anxiety, and has self-harmed in the past. I was therefore appalled when a friend of my daughter’s, a student enrolled already at Oaklands, brought to our attention these Facebook posts from the college’s deputy principal."



He added: "The senior leadership are there to be role models, and for the deputy principal to joke publicly about self-harm and violence, and also to be so careless as to make these posts publicly accessible, causes me enormous concern about the college’s attitude toward safeguarding, my child’s welfare at Oaklands, and the educational experience she will get - so much so that I am now more inclined, at this late stage, to find her a place elsewhere.



"It is simply unacceptable for a senior leader in an FE college to publicly regard self-harm and violence as matters of humour, when so many young people under her care are vulnerable, both from mental health issues and violent bullying from their peers."

College spokesman David Alder responded to the matter:

“The college takes this matter very seriously. We have carried out an investigation and followed our internal process for dealing with such matters. The two posts occurred over a decade ago and long before Ms Nagra was part of the college. We know that she deeply regrets the posts and any concern they might have caused. Ms Nagra is a highly professional and very experienced member of staff who upholds the highest standards. As a college that is renowned for the high levels of support it provides to its students, including extensive mental health and well-being services, we want to reassure parents and students that any such posts or comments do not in any way reflect the views or values of the college.”





Ofsted has also been contacted for a comment.