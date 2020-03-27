St Albans city centre coffee shop still open for business

A St Albans coffee shop is welcoming customers during the Coronavirus shutdown.

Nkora in Market Place, has had to remove all tables and chairs since the new government rules and move to takeaway food and drink only.

With the extra shop space the owner thought it was a good opportunity to help St Albans residents by providing essential groceries to the local community.

Owner Emile Mehmet said: “We’re focusing on high-quality essentials - basically things I haven’t been able to find in the shops, such as bread, eggs, milk, cheeses, and a small selection of fruit and veg that changes daily.

“As always we’re working mainly with small, local suppliers, and we’re only offering things that you can’t find in the supermarkets.

“So far we’ve had a great response and lots of support, and we intend to slowly expand our offering over the coming weeks.”