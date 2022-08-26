Class A salt and pepper shakers 'making a joke of addiction'

Heroin and cocaine 'shakers' are being sold in a St Albans city boutique much to the disgust of recovering addicts.

The salt and pepper dispensers, which cost £50 for the pair, are on sale at London Road boutique Marks & Tilt.

One former addict, who came to St Albans to recover from more than 25 years of using and drinking, said while they do not want to judge others, they find it hard walking past this shop window as it feels like it is making a mockery of a very serious condition.

Chief executive of drug and alcohol service Resolve Joe Heeney said: "Such things as these are in very poor taste.

"However, I imagine that the shop owner is unaware of the negative impact things such as these might have on people who may be struggling, either to get into recovery or in early days of recovery. We know just how delicate those early days can be for people.

"Making light of drug misuse is also minimising the effects of drug misuse not only on the people directly concerned, but on our communities, our health services and economy, not to mention the many family members, loved ones, friends and neighbours often affected as well.

These are being sold in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

"For those for whom alcohol is a problem there is no escaping it, it is literally everywhere we look. For those who have never experienced drug misuse this is a world they will never know, thankfully for them.

"Perhaps someone who has never experienced drug misuse will buy these items and then hopefully they will be resigned to their home, for their friends and family to see, potentially until someone they know enlightens them on just how poor taste these items might be to some of us."

Marks & Tilt did not respond to requests for comment.



