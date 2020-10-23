Man jailed after drugs found in his car during police search in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 16:10 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 23 October 2020
A man has been jailed after police found drugs in his car following a search in St Albans.
Umar Baig, 26, from Luton, was sentenced to three years and six months after being found in possession of both Class A and Class B drugs in the city last month.
He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis), possession of criminal property, and a breach of a suspended sentence.
St Albans Crown Court heart how officers stopped Baig’s vehicle on Hatfield Road, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday September 9.
Officers noticed the vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis, and the occupants and vehicle were searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. A large quantity of both cocaine and cannabis was found in the vehicle and Baig was arrested at the scene.
Officers then attended his home address to conduct a Section 18 search, where further drugs were found, as well as nun chucks, several mobile phones and almost £7,000 cash.
Det Con Geoff Webb, who investigated the case, said: “I am pleased that another drug offender has been taken off our streets. Drugs can have a hugely negative impact on our communities, and have particularly devastating consequences for vulnerable members of our society.
“We are dedicated to disrupting this type of criminality in Hertfordshire, and I hope that the custodial sentence Baig has received serves as a warning to others who choose to involve themselves in this sort of criminal activity: it will not be tolerated.
“We are always working to gain intelligence on criminality involving drugs, and I would urge any members of the public who suspect there is drug activity in their local area to please report it to us.”
