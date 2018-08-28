Advanced search

St Albans causes to receive share of multi-million pound funding boost

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 February 2019

The Co-op is diving funding between several causes in St Albans and London Colney. Picture: Co-op

Archant

Community groups in Hertfordshire are set to receive several thousands of pounds from the Co-op’s local community fund.

St. Albans Sea Cadets & Royal Marine Cadets, St Albans District Woodcraft Folk, and Friends of London Colney Primary and Nursery School are three of the nine causes to receive the money.

When Co-op members purchase own-brand products, one per cent goes to a local cause. Recent figures from the Charity Commission show that 40 per cent of charities survive on an income of less than £10,000, meaning that the funding raised by Co-op members will have a significant impact on the difference causes can make in their community.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities. People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support.”

