St Albans nightclub appeal backed by Love Island star

A Love Island star is backing a charity appeal being run by a St Albans nightclub.

Chris Hughes has given his support to Club Batchwood asking customers to ‘Give A Kid A Quid’.

Revellers at the Batchwood Drive venue have been invited to give their spare change to the Echo Trust, which was set up by the UK’s largest bar and club operator, The Deltic Group.

General manager Sophie Hayes said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we’re sure our customers will respond generously to our appeal.

“‘Give a Kid a Quid’ is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of local young people in our community.”

Since 2002, The Echo Trust has donated £2m to children’s charities, who can use it to buy medical equipment.

The appeal is on now and runs until New Year’s Eve. The Echo Trust is a registered charity under the number 1096255.