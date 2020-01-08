Advanced search

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

PUBLISHED: 13:09 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 08 January 2020

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

A tenant can no longer live at his St Albans home after a full closure order was imposed due to antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences.

The address in Telford Court was closed down by Herts police's Community Safety Unit, working closely with St Albans district council.

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the closure order on Friday, January 3, following numerous reports of antisocial behaviour and drug-related activity.

The order means that no one can enter the property for three months, and anyone who breaches this will be arrested.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on December 12 on suspicion of shoplifting, which led to police searching the property. They found suspected class A drugs, along with other suspected stolen items.

The man has been charged with theft from a shop and theft of a bicycle, and has been bailed to attend magistrates court on Friday, January 17. He remains under investigation for the drugs offence.

St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Insp Andy Wiseman said: "No one should have to put up with this kind of behaviour where they live.

"We worked closely with the council and residents to find our exactly what was happening, so that we could find a longer-term solution to the problems.

"We have updated residents - one said 'it is nice and peaceful since the closure order and I'm very grateful to the police and council for all their help'.

"We can and will do all we can to help resolve ongoing issues like these, but we do need residents to let us know about problems they are experiencing."

Closure orders are imposed when there is disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour at a premises, which is likely to cause a nuisance to members of the public.

Cllr Chris White, leader of St Albans district council, said: "This closure order shows that we are determined to take action against anyone involved in antisocial or criminal behaviour.

"Our priority is to ensure that our tenants and leaseholders enjoy a safe environment without having their daily lives disrupted by the illegal activities of others."

Anyone who believes a property near them is being used for drugs or antisocial behaviour should contact police on 101.

