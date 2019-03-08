Join Climb The Mountain and help support mental health charity

Kids take part in a children's climbing party at Westminster Lodge to raise money for the It's OK To Say Kilimanjaro challenge by attempting to climb the height of Kilimanjaro on the climbing wall at the leisure centre. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Are you up to the challenge of helping climb the equivalent of Mount Kilimanjaro?

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, operated by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans district council, is hosting a climbing wall challenge to raise funds in support of It’s OK To Say charity founder Stacey Turner, who is set to climb the world’s largest free-standing mountain in June.

Stacey is undertaking the epic climb to raise awareness and funds for the mental health awareness charity. She is due to set off on her daunting climb on June 14, and expects the challenge to take eight days to complete.

In support of her quest, Westminster Lodge is calling on its members and visitors to come together and climb the equivalent height of Mount Kilimanjaro – 5,898 metres – on its 12m high indoor climbing wall.

This equates to 492 climbs and Westminster Lodge is setting aside a three hour segment each afternoon from Monday April 8 to Sunday April 14 to enable an average of 70 climbs to be completed each day. As it is the Easter holiday, it is hoped plenty of children will climb to help the charity.

Climbers will be asked to pay £3 to climb to the top once, £4 to climb to the top twice and £6 to climb to the top three times. All proceeds from these climbs will go to the charity as Westminster Lodge is donating the time on the wall and its instructors to the cause.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: “We are only too pleased to support Stacey’s Mount Kilimanjaro climb and applaud her taking on this incredible challenge.

“Reaching the top of our indoor climbing wall is accessible to everyone and we hope plenty of people will take up the opportunity to climb for the charity.”

“I would like to thank Westminster Lodge for hosting this week-long climbing event in support of It’s OK To Say,” said Stacey.

“Mental health is a huge problem for youngsters locally, but our charity is beginning to make a difference. However, now word is getting out, demand is rising for our support so I’m climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise vital funds to grow and extend our services. It’s amazing that Westminster Lodge is getting behind me and I’d like to thank everyone who chooses to climb.”

Everyone is welcome to have a go – from absolute beginners to seasoned climbers – but booking is essential to avoid disappointment. To book your Climb The Mountain session, call 01727 736080 and speak to the climbing team.

