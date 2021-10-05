News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Climate marchers arrive in St Albans this week

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:08 AM October 5, 2021   
Environmental action group Walk2COP26

Environmental action group Walk2COP26 - Credit: Matt Greenmatt@hungryeye.co.uk

Environmental action group Walk2COP26 will be passing through St Albans this week on a 500-mile walking trip to the site of the international conference in Glasgow.

They are aiming to hold 500 climate conversations along the way, including a talk on Thursday (October 7) at St Saviour's Church from 4-6pm.

This will be attended by district council leader Cllr Chris White and representatives from Sustainable St Albans, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and St Albans BID.

The panel will be discussing what we can do as a community here in St Albans to help tackle the climate emergency.

Organiser Tricia Gibbons said: "Six walkers, walking 20 miles a day, will be holding 500 climate conversations on their way to Glasgow in time for COP26. Join the Walk2COP26 team on the first stop of their journey, and engage with what we can do as a community here in St Albans to help tackle the climate emergency!"

On Friday the marchers are gathering at the Clock Tower before setting off on the first part of their walk from St Albans. Come along at 8.15am to show your support.
 

St Albans News

