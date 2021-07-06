News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Extinction Rebellion hold dirty protest outside St Albans bank

Matt Adams

Published: 4:18 PM July 6, 2021   
The Extinction Rebellion activists outside Barclays in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

The Extinction Rebellion activists outside Barclays in St Peter's Street, St Albans. - Credit: Clare Hobba

Environment activists targeted the St Albans city centre branch of Barclays to highlight the role they perceive it plays in the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion members Sue Hampton and Martin Roy were doused in fake oil in front of the bank.

Sue explained her reasoning for joining the protest: “Barclays are Europe’s largest financer of fossil fuel projects. In just three years from 2016 to 2018, Barclays provided $85 billion in funding to fossil fuel companies.

"Of this, $24 billion was for companies heavily involved in expanding the extraction and use of fossil fuels – which is the exact opposite of what should be happening.

"Their actions are destroying the climate on which our lives, and the lives of our children and grandchildren depend.” 

Martin said: “Barclays are directly contributing to the worsening climate emergency. If you bank with Barclays, they use your money to support exploration for more oil, more gas, and more coal.

"Put simply, banking with Barclays means more flooding, more wildfires, more droughts, and more deadly heatwaves.” 

Graham Cox, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion added: “We are grateful to Sue and Martin. The appalling heatwaves and deaths in Canada, the US, and Scandinavia give us a glimpse of what is in store for us all in the coming years.

"It beggars belief that, in spite of this deadly situation, Barclays continue to profit from financing an industry that is threatening life on Earth.” 

He added: “Barclays also finances fossil fuel extraction from tar sands. This is widely regarded as the worst, most polluting source of fossil fuels.” 

The activists ensured that all the fake oil was cleared up and no mess was left on the pavement.

Barclays has been contacted for comment. 

Environment News
St Albans News

