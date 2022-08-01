News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
IN PICTURES: Classics on the Common returns to Harpenden

Laura Bill

Published: 11:04 AM August 1, 2022
Classics on the Common 2022.

Classics on the Common 2022. - Credit: Steve Collins

More than 1,000 vintage cars, motorbikes and scooters packed Harpenden Common for the 28th annual classics show, including an American Sherman tank and Routemaster London bus.

As ever, the range of makes and models was immense: Audis, Austin 7s, Healeys, Bentleys, Chevolets, Citroens, Vantage Aston Martins, Dodges, Ferraris, Ford Mustangs, Humvees, Lagonda, Lamborghinis, Lotus 340R, MGs, Model T, Popular and Galaxy Fords, Morgans including three-wheelers, Noble, Porches, Rolls Royces, Mark 2 Coupe and E-Type Jaguars, Talbots and a VW camper van.

Organised by Rotary in Harpenden, the free event saw volunteers collecting donations for local charities Home-Start Hertfordshire, the local branch of The Samaritans, Global Sight Solutions and a Malawi water and sanitation project.

It will be some time before Rotary know how much the show has raised for charity but early indications suggest that it could again be more than £30,000.

Event manager Liz Jack said: “What a fabulous day, helped by the good weather and so many visitors. I am very proud of the effort and enthusiasm of the Classics Committee, all our members and the army of volunteers who made it happen.

“Rotary in Harpenden are once again grateful to the people of Harpenden for their wonderful generosity, as will be the charities benefiting. We would also like to thank Harpenden Town Council, the police and emergency services for their continuing support.”


