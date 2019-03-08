Liberal Democrat councillor elected in St Albans' Clarence Ward by-election

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Clarence Ward in St Albans.

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Clarence Ward in St Albans following a by-election.

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democract councillor for Clarence Ward following a by-election.

The by-election was held last night (Thursday, October 3) following the resignation of Cllr Caroline Brooke, with the seat's term set to run until May 2022.

Cllr Madoc received 1,177 votes, with Don Deepthi for the Conservatives receiving 314, Gary Chambers for the Labour Party receiving 112, and Rebecca Michel for the Green Party receiving 107.

Speaking about her landslide victory, Cllr Madoc said: "I'm elated to have been elected as councillor for Clarence Ward, especially with such a hearty chunk of the vote.

"I'm excited to get going now, and work on improving a city which we all already love."

The turnout was 32.27 per cent, out of an electorate of 5,302.