Advanced search

Liberal Democrat councillor elected in St Albans' Clarence Ward by-election

PUBLISHED: 13:40 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 04 October 2019

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Clarence Ward in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Clarence Ward in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Clarence Ward in St Albans following a by-election.

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democract councillor for Clarence Ward following a by-election. Picture: St Albans CouncilJosie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democract councillor for Clarence Ward following a by-election. Picture: St Albans Council

The by-election was held last night (Thursday, October 3) following the resignation of Cllr Caroline Brooke, with the seat's term set to run until May 2022.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Madoc received 1,177 votes, with Don Deepthi for the Conservatives receiving 314, Gary Chambers for the Labour Party receiving 112, and Rebecca Michel for the Green Party receiving 107.

Speaking about her landslide victory, Cllr Madoc said: "I'm elated to have been elected as councillor for Clarence Ward, especially with such a hearty chunk of the vote.

"I'm excited to get going now, and work on improving a city which we all already love."

The turnout was 32.27 per cent, out of an electorate of 5,302.

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Harpenden man arrested and high-end cars seized in major fraud investigation

A Harpenden man was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in a multi-million pound fraud investigation. Picture: ERSOU

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Harpenden man arrested and high-end cars seized in major fraud investigation

A Harpenden man was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in a multi-million pound fraud investigation. Picture: ERSOU

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Liberal Democrat councillor elected in St Albans’ Clarence Ward by-election

Josie Madoc has been elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Clarence Ward in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Colney Heath kidnap confirmed by police

Herts police at the scene of the Colney Heath kidnap incident shortly after it was reported. Supplied.

St Albans Striders enjoy trophy-laden end to Hatfield 5K Series

St Albans Striders' Wendy Walsh, Gareth Parker, Ruth Kent and Steve Buckle with their trophies from the Hatfield 5K Series.

School supports church food bank

Verulam school pupils donated over 4000 items to Vineyard Feed project. Supplied: Verulam School

Multiple A1(M) crashes: One person taken to Lister Hospital

The ambulance service and police were first called to Tea Green, before a second crash on the A505 between Luton and Hitchin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists