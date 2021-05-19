£222K new playground opens at Clarence Park
- Credit: Clarence Play
The gates are finally open on a new children's playground in Clarence Park.
The £222,000 attraction includes more than 35 features including a rope bridge, musical bandstand, swings, cricket pavilion multi-play unit, slide and zip wire.
The play area was designed by specialist firm Kompan which was also the contractor for the new Verulamium Park play area.
The existing playground was installed around 25 years ago and had reached the end of its life.
Park owner St Albans district council has worked on the project with the local community group Clarence Play, who helped organise fundraising efforts and were consulted about the concept designs.
The council’s City Neighbourhoods Committee, which manages community assets in the unparished area of St Albans, provided £137,500 from its budget. Waste contractor Veolia provided a grant of £67,000 and the rest of the finance came from S106 payments, money contributed by property firms for community infrastructure.
Crissie Bushell from Clarence Play explained what children can look forward to: "There is a new and improved sandpit with hidden fossils buried in the sand. The pathway leading up to the sandpit is fully wheelchair accessible so everyone can enjoy some digging fun.
"In a nod to the local heritage of Clarence Park, there is a mini pavilion, bandstand and small horse and cart, and small details honouring the natural beauty surrounding the park can be seen throughout the play area in leaf imprints, small creature viewer etc.
"There are so many swings: a giant rope swing, nest swing, accessible swing, toddler swings, sling swing, parent and toddler swing, triple swing roundabout and a few normal swings!
"The junior playground area includes double zip wires, coco-wave group swing, sky carousel, over head bars, multi-level pavilion, double bay swings and basket seat, and the tree house multi-play tower
"The toddler playground area includes: sensory path, musical sensory bandstand, imagination station – story telling thrown and listening chairs, play train, pavilion slide, tunnel mountain slide!"
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the play park is currently restricted to just 100 people in total.