'Clap for Heroes' makes return under third national lockdown

Published: 12:54 PM January 7, 2021

St Albans Cathedral was lit up in NHS blue last year in support of staff on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. - Credit: Archant

With the UK once again under lockdown due to the rapid spread of a new variant of COVID-19, 'Clap for Carers' is continuing under the new name 'Clap for Heroes'.

Last spring, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, people across the country gathered on their doorsteps at 8pm each Thursday night to applaud NHS key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Founder Annemarie Plas tweeted yesterday - in a tweet which has since been deleted - that the 'Clap for Heroes' would include "teachers, home-schooling parents and those who shield", as well as anyone else helping others.

Last year, St Albans Cathedral lit up in blue in support of the NHS, while families came out across the district, clapping and cheering for our carers in a bid of appreciation and support.

