Saints bids for seven day drinks licence to boost funds

Published: 1:13 PM March 18, 2021

St Albans City FC's ground at Clarence Park - the club wants to extend its drinks licence to seven days a week, 10am-11pm. - Credit: Hillary Childs

St Albans City FC is bidding to extend its drinks licence to provide a financial lifeline in the wake of multiple lockdowns, and repair its connection with fans.

The club is proposing to sell alcohol on its premises at Clarence Park - including the first floor bar and terraces - on every day of the week between 10am and 11pm.

Saints media spokesman Tony Colbourne explained why the application has been submitted: "As many will know, ours is fundamentally a community club but we are not able to play in front of fans at the moment.

"We are constantly receiving messages from that community telling us how much they miss coming to Clarence Park and their connection with the stadium and all its history and memories.

"The club has been playing here at Clarence Park for over 100 years and the park itself came into existence when it was donated to the citizens of St Albans for all of us to use and enjoy, so we’ve applied to extend our liquor licence so that we can open up, not just on matchdays, so that our supporters can stay connected with club and bring in some welcome funds at this difficult time, much like our good neighbours in Clarence Park, St Albans Cricket Club.

"During the last lockdown we constructed a pitchside bar area using funds kindly donated by one of our volunteers, where anyone can enjoy a drink whilst sitting just yards away from the hallowed turf, which we know will become a favourite with families when things are back to normal.

"Sadly, right now, with our current licence restrictions very few people have even seen it, but with the lockdown gradually lifting and with spring now here, what better place could there be to enjoy a drink?"

The club intends to continue serving beers supplied by local brewery Three Brewers, as part of a partnership based on common community values.

Three Brewers director Mark Fanner said: "We are proud to have been associated with St Albans City FC since early 2016. Our award-winning locally brewed beers have always been popular with home and away fans alike.

"I remember the day we first supplied beer for a home match - we got a call shortly before kick-off saying the beer had already run out! The club has been a fantastic partner since then and has helped introduce scores of local people to our wonderful beers, while also creating vital additional revenue for the club."



