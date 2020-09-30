Harpenden circus cancelled as part of town council’s coronavirus crackdown

A circus planned for Harpenden Common has been forced to cancel due to concerns over the pandemic.

The Continental Circus Berlin was scheduled to take place from October 1-5, with a production including comedy, juggling, daredevils, magic and aerial acts.

But Harpenden Town Council has pulled the event at the eleventh hour, claiming concerns over coronavirus and social distancing.

Asia Sawicka from Circus Berlin said: “It is with great regret that Harpenden Town Council have told us we cannot now bring Continental Circus Berlin to the town.

“The show is housed in a Covid-secure big top and every guideline the Government has asked us to fulfil has been done, we have been touring since early August with no problems so we do not know why the town council has come to this decision.

“We were only informed of this less than a week ago and tried to find an alternative site in the area but sadly there simply wasn’t enough time to reorganise and make any possible new venue safe for our artistes, staff and the general public.”

A spokesperson for Harpenden Town Council said: “Given the local and national situation regarding Covid-19 we have had to take the tough decision to cancel a number of events on our land in recent times.

“This has included events delivered by third parties such as fun fairs, open air cinema and most recently the circus. It is regrettable that we have had to cancel so much this year as our events programme helps to create a vibrant Harpenden. We hope to be able to welcome back the circus and other partners in 2021.”