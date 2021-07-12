News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes stolen from Cell Barnes Lane Co-op

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:03 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 12:24 PM July 12, 2021
The Co-op on Cell Barnes Lane was burgled on Sunday night.

The Co-op on Cell Barnes Lane was burgled on Sunday night. - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars smashed their way into a Co-op store in St Albans and escaped with thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes.

Police were called at just before 3am on Sunday July 11 to reports of a burglary at the Co-op store on Cell Barnes Lane.

They found thieves had removed shutters and damaged the front door before escaping with their haul.

Enquiries are being carried out into the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 41/52601/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ruby Room will replace Phase Eight at 12 Market Place, St Albans. 

New women's fashion store to open in St Albans

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
St Albans' Paolo Richards was ambushed at his home by BOTB’s Christian Williams

Video

St Albans man scoops £66,000 car-and-cash prize in competition

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Do you recognise this boy, wanted for questioning in connection with the recent assault in Verulamium Park?

Verulamium Park

CCTV images of suspects in Verulamium Park attack released

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Carlton Road in Harpenden, where the robbery took place.

Teenager robbed in 'aggressive and unprovoked attack'

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus