Published: 12:03 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM July 12, 2021

The Co-op on Cell Barnes Lane was burgled on Sunday night. - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars smashed their way into a Co-op store in St Albans and escaped with thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes.

Police were called at just before 3am on Sunday July 11 to reports of a burglary at the Co-op store on Cell Barnes Lane.

They found thieves had removed shutters and damaged the front door before escaping with their haul.

Enquiries are being carried out into the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 41/52601/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.